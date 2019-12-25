Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE - Three cars and a taxi were involved in an accident in Jalan Bukit Merah on Tuesday (Dec 24).

There were no serious injuries but one of the car drivers, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was conscious at the time, a police spokesman told The Straits Times.

Police were alerted to the accident which happened on Christmas Eve at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway, at 9.44am.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show a black car rammed into the side of a silver vehicle.

The silver car and a black BMW car behind it are seen partially mounted on the curb while debris is seen on the road.

Police are investigating the case.