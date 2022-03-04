Man suspected of being involved in VTL bus ticket scams arrested

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sales of vaccinated travel lane (VTL) bus tickets has been arrested on Thursday (March 3).

The police first received a report on Feb 19 from a victim allegedly cheated by an online seller who had advertised VTL bus tickets to Malaysia for sale.

After the victim made a payment of $195, the seller did not deliver the tickets and became uncontactable.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Thursday, the police said in a news release on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in several other cheating cases.

The man is expected to be charged in court on March 7 for cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Members of the public are reminded that VTL bus tickets can be purchased only from the appointed VTL bus ticket providers, and tickets are non-transferable.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.