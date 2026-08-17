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Man stops toddler seen walking alone on road at Punggol Coast Mall

The child is seen in a video walking alone across a zebra crossing and heading to the road ahead.

SINGAPORE - A toddler was picked up by a passing driver just outside the Punggol Coast Mall on Aug 15, after the child was seen walking alone on the road.

In a TikTok video showing dashcam footage, the child is seen walking alone across a zebra crossing and heading to the road ahead, before being stopped by the man. The man then carries the child out of the frame .

No other vehicles appear to be near the toddler before the man approached the child, although a motorcycle, a van and a car are seen approaching the child’s intended path after the man picked up the child.

In the video’s caption, the man said it was a “parent’s instinct” to step in and stop the child.

“I managed to stop the boy just in time, as the... oncoming road is a blind spot. Watch this video to see how far your child go, and remember, every parent’s concern comes from love and care,” he said.

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident took place on Aug 15 at around 6pm.

The video, which was posted on Aug 16, has garnered 299,800 views and 16,700 likes as at 7pm on Aug 17.

In response to a comment, the man said the child’s parent later apologised and said his child had “run very fast”.

Commenters praised the man for acting quickly before anything worse happened, while others called for action to be taken against the parents.