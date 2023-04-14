Man snatches security officer’s phone after having his car wheel-clamped at WCEG Plaza in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - After having his vehicle wheel-clamped for blocking the fire escape route, a man became physically abusive towards a security officer.

The incident took place on Thursday at WCEG Plaza in Bukit Batok, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The union said a security officer, Mr Michael, was instructed by the complex manager to wheel-clamp two vehicles which were blocking the fire escape route.

The man, who was identified as a shop tenant, then came out and spoke aggressively to the complex manager and demanded the wheel clamps be released, the union said.

The tenant also attempted to snatch the security officer’s mobile phone when he tried to record the incident.

Members of the union, along with USE president Ardi Amir visited the officer as a show of support after the incident.

“We are glad that (he) was not physically hurt or injured,” the union said.

This is the second time a security guard has been abused in a wheel-clamping incident this month.

On April 3, a man was seen in a widely circulated video berating and insulting a security officer at the Thomson Grand condominium in Sin Ming Road.

He had parked his BMW illegally, resulting in the vehicle being clamped.

The union said it strongly condemns any act of abuse or violence against security officers, noting that they are just doing their jobs.

It appealed to the public for their help in ensuring that security officers have a safe work environment and to report cases of abuse through the USE mobile app or via use@ntuc.org.sg.

It also said it would leverage on the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA), which was enhanced and gazetted in May 2022, to offer more protection to officers.