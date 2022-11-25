Man taken to hospital after being dragged 10m by car during altercation in Geylang

SINGAPORE – A man, who grabbed the steering wheel of a car before he let go after he was dragged for 10m, suffered head injuries and was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shin Min Daily News reported that an altercation broke out between the man, 34, and the driver of a black car in Geylang.

The man suspected that the driver had scratched his car, resulting in him confronting the driver and holding on to the steering wheel to prevent the latter from driving away.

Police said they were alerted to a case of rash act along Geylang Road, between Lorong 17 and Lorong 19.

Witnesses whom Shin Min spoke to said they saw half the man’s body was inside the moving car. After 10m, he let go of the steering wheel and landed under a lorry, before the car drove off.

Witnesses added that there were around 20 people at the scene of the incident but no one dared to help the man as he seemed to be badly injured.

Shin Min added that the driver’s whereabouts are still unknown.