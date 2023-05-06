Man returns iPad after allegedly stealing it from Rasa Rasa Sengkang coffee shop

SINGAPORE – The man who allegedly stole an iPad from halal coffee shop Rasa Rasa Sengkang returned it to a police station on Friday.

Outlet manager Nur Yuslinda Fatin Yusri, 28, told The Straits Times that she had picked up the missing iPad from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division headquarters at about 1.30am on Saturday after her shift ended.

Madam Yuslinda had filed a police report on May 2 after she had found the iPad missing a day earlier. The device is used for taking orders.

Rasa Rasa had posted CCTV footage of a man filching the iPad from the drinks counter on its social media channels on Wednesday, seeking eyewitnesses to help with police investigations.

With the iPad returned, the employee responsible for it no longer has to pay for it as the issue had been settled, Madam Yuslinda said on Saturday.

That said, police told ST that investigations are still ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, Rasa Rasa said that the man has apologised for his actions.

“We would like to thank everyone for helping to share and reach out during this period. Thank you,” said the Facebook post.