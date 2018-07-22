Man rescued by SCDF after falling into canal in Loyang Way

SINGAPORE - A man was rescued after he fell into a canal in Loyang Way on Saturday evening (July 21).

While the canal was only about 2m deep, The Straits Times understands that the man, who was in his 60s, could not climb up due to leg injuries.

The man was trapped there for about an hour, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 6pm.

A fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Extension ladders were used to rescue the man from the canal, after which he was taken to Changi General Hospital.