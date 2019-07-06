Two men issued composition fines of $4,400 for buying contraband cigarettes

INGAPORE - The Singapore Customs issued two Singaporean men composition fines totalling $4,400 for buying contraband cigarettes, and arrested one man for peddling them in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Tuesday (July 2).

A total of 725 cigarette packs were seized from the seller, and he was found to be evading $6,340 in duty and $460 in good and services tax (GST) for the cigarettes, Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Officers had seen the 37-year-old man handing packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes to the two buyers and conducted a check on him.

They found 137 packets of contraband cigarettes in a bag and a box belonging to the peddler.

The officers conducted a follow-up search at the man's Housing Board unit and found another 588 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The man was charged in court on Thursday.

As for the two buyers, one was issued with a composition fine of $3,600 and the other, $800.