Man nabbed for breaking into Jurong East shop and stealing cash, cigarettes worth $46,000

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft at a Jurong East shop.

On Tuesday at around 1.30pm, the police were informed that a shop in Jurong East Street 24 had been broken into.

Cash amounting to about $40,000 and cigarettes worth about $6,000 were reported stolen, the police said on Friday.

Through ground inquiries and images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Friday.

The man will be charged with housebreaking and theft, an offence which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advised all property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks when leaving premises unattended for any period of time.

Property owners should also install a burglar alarm, motion-sensor lights or closed-circuit television to cover the access points into premises. These devices should be tested periodically and kept in good working condition.

Property owners should refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables on their premises, said the police.