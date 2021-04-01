Man nabbed for allegedly stealing underwear near Mountbatten MRT, over 60 pieces found

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old man has been arrested over the suspected serial theft of undergarments, with over 60 items allegedly found in his possession, the police said on Thursday (April 1).

A woman had told the police at 6.20am on Feb 20 that her underwear outside her unit in Jalan Batu had been stolen.

Ground enquiries and images from police cameras allowed Bedok Police Division officers to establish the identity of the man, who was arrested on Wednesday.

He is believed to be involved in similar cases near Mountbatten Road.

A person convicted of theft can be imprisoned for up to three years and fined.

The police are investigating.