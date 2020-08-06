Man nabbed for allegedly breaking into homes, stealing wine

A 46-year-old man who allegedly broke into a number of houses in private estates and stole several bottles of wine has been arrested.

The police said yesterday that they received separate reports between June 14 and July 28 of break-ins along Chancery Hill Road, Berrima Road, Whitley Road and Tan Sim Boh Road.

Through ground inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division were able to identify the man, and they arrested him on Tuesday.

He is due to be charged in court today with housebreaking and theft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

The police advise property owners to secure all openings with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks when leaving their premises unattended, even for a short while.

They should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables on commercial premises, and should install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and closed-circuit surveillance cameras to cover access points.