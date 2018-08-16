Man lauded by police after catching upskirt video suspect at Marsiling MRT station

SINGAPORE - A man who had confronted and stopped a 27-year-old man from taking upskirt videos of a woman has been commended for his public-spiritedness.

Mr Goh Tong En was given a Public Spiritedness Award in a police ceremony held on Thursday (Aug 16) at the Public Transport Security Command.

In a statement, the police said that on July 27, Mr Goh was on an escalator at Marsiling MRT station when he noticed that the man in front of him had placed his mobile phone underneath a woman's skirt.

He approached the man and managed to detain him at the MRT Station.

This is not the first time that alert commuters have managed to catch suspects attempting to take upskirt videos red-handed.

Mr Fitri Hakim, 27, noticed a man recording a video on an escalator going up to the North-South Line at Bishan MRT station in May this year. The man appeared to be filming up the skirt of a woman in front of him.

The man was arrested after Mr Fitri caught the man and brought him to authorities at the station.

Related Story British engineer lauded for act of bravery at MRT station

The Public Spiritedness Award was also given in June this year to Mr Keith Goldfinch, a British engineer at Rolls-Royce, who caught and restrained a man who had taken upskirt videos of female commuters at Newton MRT station.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Evon Ng, deputy commander of Public Transport Security Command who presented the award to Mr Goh, said: "The police are thankful to Mr Goh for his display of public spiritedness. Such acts go a long way to help deter crime on the public transport network."

She added: "Commuters are advised to be vigilant to their surroundings when travelling in the public transport network.

"Besides being able to prevent themselves from becoming victims of crime, they can also help the police keep the public transport network safe by becoming our eyes and ears on the ground."