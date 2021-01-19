Man accused of entering sleeping neighbour's home and kissing her, calling police when confronted

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly entering a neighbour's unit and kissing her several times while she was asleep, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 19).

The police were alerted to the incident on Monday at about 12pm, when the same man called them claiming people were attempting to physically harm him.

When the police officers arrived, they found two people outside the man's unit confronting him, where he had locked himself in.

The two were told by officers to stay away from the unit.

Police investigations found that the man had entered his neighbour's home, which was unlocked, and allegedly kissed a woman several times while she was sleeping alone.

The woman woke up and screamed at the man, telling him to leave, then called her family for help.

The man then fled back to his own home and locked himself in.

When the police arrived, he ignored their requests for him to open the door and threatened to jump from his unit.

The police said that Special Operations Command and the Singapore Civil Defence Force resources were activated to support the situation.

After two hours, the man finally opened his door and was taken to Changi General Hospital, and subsequently referred to the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric assessment. He is set to be charged in court on Wednesday.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of these punishments. If found guilty of criminal trespass, he may be jailed for another three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.