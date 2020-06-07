Man killed in accident on CTE

The driver of a black BMW convertible (above) was killed in an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) yesterday morning. The crash occurred on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway after the Jalan Bahagia exit. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at around 9.20am. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was found lying motionless in a nearby drain, and SCDF paramedics used a ladder to get into the drain. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. The Sunday Times understands that the car had been travelling at speed on the expressway, and had skidded and gone over a fence, and then into a ditch. Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the driver, who was suspected to have lost control of his vehicle, was flung out of his seat after his car crashed into a lamp post. The damaged lamp post fell across three lanes of the expressway, causing a massive traffic jam. Police are investigating the case.