Man killed in accident on CTE

SINGAPORE - A man was killed in an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) involving a black car on Saturday morning (June 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a road traffic accident on the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway after the Jalan Bahagia exit at around 9.20am.

The man, 32, was found lying motionless in a nearby drain, and SCDF paramedics used a ladder to enter the drain.

He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic at the scene. His body was retrieved using a stretcher.

The Straits Times understands that the car, which had been travelling at speed, skidded and went over a fence and into a ditch.

Police are investigating the case.