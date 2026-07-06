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Mikhail Benyamin was said to have been at Pasir Ris Beach with his family on July 5.

SINGAPORE - The man who died after being struck by lightning on July 5 was a promising and dedicated instructor, said the company he freelanced for.

Mikhail Benyamin, 24, worked part-time for a group of outdoor adventure companies, and had been out in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach with his family when tragedy struck.

He was brought to shore unconscious and taken to Sengkang General Hospital where he later died. No foul play is suspected.

The police had earlier said that six others, aged between 13 and 54, were taken conscious to the hospital.

Mikhail was a freelance instructor certified as a kayaking instructor by water activities company SeaOPS.

Its founder, Andrew Chua, 60, said Mikhail conducted courses for it and its sister companies, Camp Challenge, and Outdoor Adventures.

He said: “It’s very sad. A lot of people would know him as a very good instructor. It’s a very unfortunate thing to happen to a promising instructor who was very dedicated.”

A police vehicle seen at the beach near Carpark D at Pasir Ris Park at 6.30pm on July 5, after a lightning strike incident was reported earlier. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Chua said Mikhail had procured a stand-up paddleboard and three kayaks belonging to SeaOPS that day.

He added they were used for a family activity, and Mikhail was not conducting a course then .

Chua said: “We have this thing called work-life integration, where instructors can organise activities for themselves and their family members. He was doing something for his family, and was not conducting a student or corporate course.

“As far as I know, there were no sirens or Category 1 warnings at the time.”

Category 1 warnings are issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore if there is a high risk of lightning strikes and severe thundery showers in the immediate area.

Chua said outdoor activities all carry some risks .

He said: “When it comes to the outdoors, you need to take certain precautions if you think there is a chance of lightning or heavy weather. Each individual will have to make an assessment before making a decisive and safe decision.”

Chua said Mikhail and his family had been on their way back to shore when lightning struck him.

Said Chua: “Lightning strikes can happen to anyone.

“Unfortunately, (Mikhail) was in the wrong place at the wrong time. And no matter what kind of training he had, it’s very difficult to mitigate such a situation.”

A friend of Mikhail from secondary school remembered him as humble.

Addressing him affectionately as Mika, the friend, who declined to be named, said: “He passed doing what he loved, being in the outdoors and in the waters.”

Chua said Mikhail had procured a stand-up paddle board and three kayaks belonging to SeaOPS that day. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Mohammad Nordin, owner of a nearby kayak rental shop, Fish On, said Mikhail was using a stand-up paddleboard.

He said the rest of the group were using single-seat and tandem kayaks.

Nordin said after the lightning strike, some of the kayaks capsized. Mikhail’s younger brother, who was part of the group, swam to shore to call for help.

Nordin and several members of the public helped to drag the kayaks to shore and lifted Mikhail from the stand-up paddleboard and moved him onto the grass.

Nordin added that before the arrival of medical personnel, bystanders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mikhail.

About 15 minutes later, an ambulance arrived to transport Mikhail and other victims - who appeared to be in shock - to hospital.

In a separate incident on June 24, a lightning strike had caused a fire near Pulau Ubin, affecting at least two floating fish farms.

The fire started at one farm and is believed to have spread to two other farms, causing serious damage. No injuries were reported.