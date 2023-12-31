21-year-old killed after van overturns on PIE

SINGAPORE - A man was killed and another taken to hospital after the van they were in overturned in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the morning of Dec 31.

The police said that it was alerted at 7.36am to an accident involving a van and a lorry along the PIE towards Tuas after the Toh Guan Road exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the van’s driver and passenger were found trapped inside an overturned vehicle and were rescued with the help of hydraulic rescue equipment.

The 21-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic while the 18-year-old driver was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

In a photograph posted on Facebook group Singapore Road Accident, an orange van can be seen upside down on the right-most two lanes of the expressway while a police car is parked behind it.

Debris is seen strewn on the road in front of and around the van while cones are set up to direct traffic around the accident scene.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, police said.