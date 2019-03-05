Man jailed for duping Iras into disbursing $745,200 in payouts

SINGAPORE - A man who duped the tax authorities of more than $745,000 in payouts under a government scheme has been jailed and fined.

Tan Sin Long, 40, was jailed for 18 months and four weeks, and fined $688,800 on Tuesday (March 5).

However, he did not pay the fine, according to court documents, and will instead be serving an additional 53-week jail term.

On March 1 last year, Tan admitted in court to being the prime mover of a ruse to dupe the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) into disbursing $745,200 of public funds.

Between September 2013 and May 2014, he made use of the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme to get funds from Iras.

The PIC scheme grants cash payouts and bonuses to businesses to spur productivity. To qualify for PIC payouts, firms must already have at least three local employees and incur business expenditures.

Tan had claimed that his mother and sister were working for him at CXL Holdings, a consultation and investment firm he owned which had no employees at the time.

After the claim was approved, Iras disbursed a total of $24,000 in January 2014.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew told the court in March last year that after Tan was successful with that first claim, he actively approached and recruited individuals to make similar bogus claims.

He also registered another company known as YJP Holdings to make money through the same method.

The ruse came to light when Tan shared with an acquaintance, Mr Richard Chan Kum Weng, his ploy to obtain money from Iras.

Tan created a false invoice on March 31, 2014, as a supporting document to help Mr Chan, sole proprietor of Rong Metal Services which deals with rod metal, with his claim.

That was when Iras managed to detect the fraudulent claim.

Tan had made a restitution of $600 to Iras.