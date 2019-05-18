Man badly injured after falling 3m into drain, rescued by SCDF

SINGAPORE - A man was seriously injured after falling into a 3m-deep drain on Friday night (May 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 9.37pm.

Officers found the man, in his 40s, lying in a drain that was about 3m deep.

"SCDF officers immediately entered the drain to assess the man's injuries, and secured him onto a stretcher," SCDF said.

The man was hoisted up using a pulley system, which was attached to an SCDF vehicle.

He was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the man had serious injuries and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man had been at a nearby coffee shop drinking beer shortly before the incident.

He was discovered by a group of students who were walking past the drain, an unnamed patron at the coffee shop told the Chinese-language newspaper.