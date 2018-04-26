Man injured after trailer truck rams car at Pioneer Road junction

A man was injured following an accident in which a trailer truck rammed a car at a traffic junction in Jurong West yesterday morning. The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Buroh, Pioneer Road and Tanjong Kling at
PHOTO: FACEBOOK / ROADS.SG
Published
Apr 26, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

A man was injured following an accident in which a trailer truck rammed a car at a traffic junction in Jurong West yesterday morning. The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Buroh, Pioneer Road and Tanjong Kling at 9.13am yesterday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 9.15am. The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said. In a video uploaded by road safety Facebook page Roads.sg, the trailer truck was seen apparently running a red light at the junction. It narrowly missed some motorcyclists before crashing into the car. Police investigations are ongoing.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2018, with the headline 'Man injured after trailer truck rams car at Pioneer Road junction'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean