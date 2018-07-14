Man injured after accident with lorry in Yishun carpark

As it the lorry made a right turn, it knocked into a man who was crossing the road.
Jul 14, 2018, 3:48 pm SGT
SINGAPORE - A pedestrian was injured after an accident with a lorry on Saturday morning (July 14).

The accident took place at an open-space carpark beside Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5, said the police.

They were informed of the accident at 6.57am.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

In a video uploaded on Facebook page Roads.sg, a white lorry is seen entering the carpark, before making a right turn.

As it makes the turn, it knocks into a man who was crossing the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

