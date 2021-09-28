Man in car stops outside house at 1am, allegedly bashes windscreen of parked car

SINGAPORE - A man in a car stopped by a parked car in Paya Lebar at 1am on Monday (Sept 27) morning and bashed its windshield.

The owner of the parked car, a sales and marketing manager at Amaron Car Batteries, said he was shocked to find a hole in the windscreen of his car at 8am when he was leaving for work.

"I opened my car door and found glass shards all around. I was shocked to see a gaping hole in my windshield," the 27-year-old told The Straits Times.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me," he added.

Footage from his dashboard camera showed a white Subaru car pulling up to his vehicle, which was parked a distance away from his house, in the wee hours of the morning. The Subaru then made a U-turn.

A man, partially out of view of the camera, stepped out of the car and hit the windscreen with an unidentified object.

From the damage, the owner suspects that it was an axe.

He called the police immediately. The car was towed for repairs after the police left.

The owner said he does not think the man had an ulterior motive, and suspects that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The police told ST that they were alerted to a case of mischief at Paya Lebar Crescent at around 8.20am on Monday (Sept 27). Investigations are ongoing.