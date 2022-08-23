A man who was in a car when it went up in flames at a carpark in Bukit Panjang has died after more than a month in hospital.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said yesterday that the 31-year-old man died on Aug 11.
A man who was in a car when it went up in flames at a carpark in Bukit Panjang has died after more than a month in hospital.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said yesterday that the 31-year-old man died on Aug 11.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2022, with the headline Man in Bukit Panjang car blaze dies a month later in hospital. Subscribe