Man holding 2 hacksaws at Bukit Batok carpark arrested

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The police found a man holding two hacksaws at an open carpark near Bukit Batok Street 31 at 9.10pm on May 18.

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old man was arrested on May 18 after he was seen holding two hacksaws at a carpark in Bukit Batok.

In a response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance near Bukit Batok Street 31 at 9.10pm on May 18.

Police officers found the man holding two hacksaws at an open carpark when they arrived.

As the man posed a potential threat of seriously hurting himself or other people, officers had drawn their tasers and verbally commanded him to drop the hacksaws, the police said.

The man complied with the orders and he was later arrested for possession of offensive weapons.

No injuries were reported.

In a video of the incident posted on TikTok on May 20 , four police officers can be seen near a man in a black long-sleeved shirt. Two police cars are parked nearby.

Two police officers appear to be pointing their tasers at him, while another is seen holding a riot shield. Facing the officers, the man then squats down slowly.