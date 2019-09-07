Man hit by car in Bukit Batok, girl heard wailing in accident footage

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man and a young girl were crossing a road junction in Bukit Batok when they were hit by a car.

A dashcam video showed that they were crossing the road junction as the green man signal was blinking and were hit by the white car which was making a discretionary right turn.

The man bore most of the impact, hitting his body on the windscreen before falling onto the road, as seen in the video taken by a nearby car. The girl got up from the ground and rushed towards the man, who could not be seen in the recording.

The accident took place at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 23 at 5.34pm on Thursday (Sept 5), the police said.

The man was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

In the video, the girl was heard crying loudly as several passers-by gathered at the scene.

The video of the accident was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Friday.

Several netizens said that it was fortunate that the girl was not the one who suffered most of the impact, while others observed that it was yet another accident which had taken place at a discretionary right turn.

The police are investigating the accident.

In April last year, a National University of Singapore student was killed and three other passengers were hurt when a taxi collided with another vehicle while making a discretionary right turn.