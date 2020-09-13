Man held after driving against traffic to flee cops

At least three police vehicles are seen in the video chasing the car on the other side of the road, which mounted a kerb in Canberra Street and crashed into a tree. Police arrested the driver but his male passenger is at large after fleeing on foot.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE
In a video uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a white hatchback is seen driving against traffic at high speed in Canberra Street yesterday morning, prompting a high-speed car chase by the police. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE
An early morning car chase from the Central Expressway (CTE) to Canberra Street led to the arrest of a 31-year-old driver yesterday.

His male passenger is still at large after fleeing on foot after the car mounted a kerb and crashed into a tree.

The police said that at about 1.10am, Traffic Police officers were patrolling along CTE towards Seletar Expressway, near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, when they came across a driver who was driving at a relatively slow speed on the extreme right lane.

An officer signalled to the driver to stop the car so that they could conduct a check, but he refused and sped off.

The officers gave chase.

In a video uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a white hatchback is seen driving against traffic at high speed.

On the other side of the road, at least three police vehicles, including two motorcycles and a car, are seen chasing the white car.

It subsequently mounted a kerb in Canberra Street and crashed into a tree, said the police.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and suspected drug-related offences. He was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and no injuries to other people were reported.

The police are seeking the male passenger to assist with investigations. He was seen in the video running away from the scene into adjacent housing blocks, pursued by police officers on foot.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 13, 2020, with the headline 'Man held after driving against traffic to flee cops'.
