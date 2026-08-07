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Man gets award from police for aiding in arrest of suspected thief on flight to Singapore

Silas Wong receiving the Public Spiritedness Award from Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi on Aug 7.

SINGAPORE - Silas Wong was on a flight to Singapore on Aug 6 when he noticed another passenger’s suspicious behaviour.

According to a statement by the police on Aug 7, the suspect allegedly removed another person’s backpack from the overhead compartment and looked through its contents.

The backpack was later returned to the compartment without the owner’s knowledge.

After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, Wong found the owner of the backpack and told him what he had seen, said the police.

The victim discovered €250 (S$370) missing from his backpack. Wong reported the theft to the police, who were alerted at 11.20pm on Aug 6.

The man was later identified and arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division, said the police in their statement.

The 60-year-old is set to be charged on Aug 8 with theft. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For his assistance, Wong was presented with the Public Spiritedness Award on Aug 7.

Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division, said: “I commend Mr Wong for his keen observation and willingness to step forward, which were instrumental in the swift detection of the alleged crime ...

“His actions are exemplary and serve as an encouragement for others to remain vigilant and help ensure a safer air travel for everyone.”