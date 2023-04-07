Man fractures skull in fall down stairs near Orchard mall after being pushed, dies a week later

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old man died on Wednesday after fracturing his skull in a fall down a flight of stairs on March 26 when he was pushed by another man.

Mr Thevandran Shanmugam had fallen backwards down the stairs outside Concorde Shopping Mall at about 6.30am, after being pushed in the chest by Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27.

He sustained multiple fractures to the skull and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening.

Azfary was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt the day after the incident.

It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident.