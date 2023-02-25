Man found dead in Golden Mile carpark, no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE – A 70-year-old man was found dead in the carpark of the Golden Mile Complex on Saturday morning.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at 9am and arrived to find the man lying motionless. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police have classified the incident as a case of unnatural death but said they do not suspect foul play.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said that at least four police vehicles, including one van from the criminal investigations unit, were seen parked in Beach Road in front of the building.

Shopkeepers at the commercial and residential building said that the man, whom they knew as Michael, had been ill for a while. They said his legs were often swollen.

A waitress at a Thai restaurant, who declined to be identified, said he often frequented the mall area with a beer can in hand.

He was also spotted sleeping on a makeshift bed in the carpark.