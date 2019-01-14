Man found dead in Chai Chee industrial accident

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was found dead at Block 805 Chai Chee Road following an industrial accident on Monday evening (Jan 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 6.53pm while the police were alerted to the case at 6.55pm.

The police said a 28-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the man was a foreign worker from Bangladesh.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.