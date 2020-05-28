Man fired by HDB over spoof Nussu Facebook page now assisting police with investigations

SINGAPORE - A man fired by the Housing Board for his involvement in a spoof Facebook page is currently assisting the police with investigations.

The page, Nussu - NUS Students United, was taken down by Facebook last November a day after it was called out for misusing a quote from Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. A police report was lodged on Nov 26 last year.

The police confirmed on Thursday (May 28) that a 30-year-old man was assisting with investigations for suspected involvement in a case of forgery involving a fake Facebook account.

Police added that preliminary investigations revealed the fake account appears to have been used to impersonate someone else as the administrator of the fake page.

In response to queries on Thursday, HDB said a staff member was subjected to disciplinary proceedings "and had his service terminated after due process".

"HDB takes a strong view on matters involving the conduct of our staff," it added.

The Straits Times understands the now former staff in question is one Mr Shermon Ong.

Last November, Mr Shanmugam's press secretary Goh Chour Thong said a post on the Nussu - NUS Students United page had misleadingly quoted the minister on what he said about religion and politics in Parliament.

The post also said People's Action Party member Rachel Ong should "resign ALL executive positions with ROHEI, an organisation with religious leanings" if she wants to run for elections.

Mr Goh said this was a false assertion and a misuse of Mr Shanmugam's words, which directly contradicts what the minister had said.

The press secretary also said the post quoted late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew misleadingly to falsely assert that religious leaders have no political rights.

"The name as well as its deliberately misleading posts shows the site is run by people with no integrity, bent on sowing discord and hatred," added Mr Goh.

Facebook later removed the page for "violating authenticity policies". A spokesman for the social media platform added that the page was not removed due to its content.