Man fined for possession of meat products, with intention to sell without valid licence

SINGAPORE – A man has been fined $9,500 for possession of processed meat products with the intention of selling them without a valid licence.

Falah Delight Food owner Salwal Fadli Jumawal was fined by the Court on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

In October 2021, during an inspection at a licensed cold store, its officers discovered around 615kg of processed meat products, such as chicken, lamb and beef, that were imported without a valid licence.

Investigations showed that Falah Delight Food owned the products and had leased a space in the store.

The illegal consignments were seized.

SFA requirements state that food can be imported only by licensed firms and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Food products which are illegally imported may pose a safety risk, since they are of unknown origin. Meat products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA’s safety standards.

SFA added that offenders are liable to a fine of $50,000 and may be jailed for up to two years. For a second-time offence, they may be fined up to $100,000 and may be jailed up to three years.