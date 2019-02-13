Man fined for breaching farm licensing conditions

SINGAPORE - A man was fined on Wednesday (Feb 13) for breaching farm licensing conditions, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said.

Mr Toh Kay Hong, 58, the licensee of Kai Hong Aquatics, was fined $1,500.

AVA, along with the Singapore Land Authority and Ministry of Manpower, conducted a joint night raid on Kai Hong Aquatics in April 2018, after a tip-off from a member of the public about the alleged misuse of farmland.

During the raid, the licensee was found to have breached AVA's farm licensing conditions by allowing the storage of several skip tanks on the premises of the farm and allowing the lodging of two foreigners who were not employees of the farm. Skip tanks are used for storing waste materials.

In its statement, AVA said that agricultural land in Singapore is meant for farming use only, due to land constraints.

Only farming or ancillary farming-related activities approved by the relevant authorities are allowed on the farms, the authority added.

Those convicted of breaching AVA's farm licensing conditions can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.