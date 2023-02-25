Man fined after he was filmed using e-vaporiser in MRT cabin

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man who was filmed using an e-vaporiser in an MRT cabin has been issued a fine.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA), with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, has identified and taken enforcement action against him, the authority said on Saturday.

Following a Stomp article on Feb 14, which showed the man vaping in an East-West Line train travelling towards Pasir Ris, the authority conducted a check at his residence on Wednesday.

The man claimed the e-vaporiser he used was a discarded one found on the streets, and he has since thrown it away.

After further investigations, he was issued with a composition fine for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser.

HSA said it takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items, and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law.

“For this case, the man had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser in plain sight of commuters on the train,” the authority added.

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore. This includes purchases made through the Internet and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

The import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to 6 months, or both. For subsequent offences, they can be fined up to $20,000, or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

HSA said it will continue to work with relevant agencies to deter such activities and to take stern enforcement actions against offenders.

Smokers who need help with quitting can call the Health Promotion Board’s toll-free Quitline at 1800-438-2000.

Members of the public who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and under-aged smokers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours.