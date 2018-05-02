Man fined $48,000 for poor health condition of dogs at Pretty Pets Kennel

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was on Wednesday (May 2) fined $48,000 in court for failure in duty of care as an animal owner.

Bernat Ong Yan Jie oversaw the operations of Pretty Pets Kennel, a dog breeding company, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was the business partner of the licensee.

AVA found that four of the dogs at Pretty Pets Kennel were in poor health condition during an inspection in March last year.

Investigations revealed that Ong had failed to seek veterinary treatment for the four dogs under his care.

First-time offenders convicted of failure in duty of care in the course of conducting an animal-related business can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $40,000.

AVA in its statement said that while it conducts regular inspections at pet farms and shops, the public can also report errant pet farms or shops to AVA via its website or 24-hour hotline on 1800-476-1600.

Photos and videos would aid investigations and all information shared would be held in strict confidence, it said.