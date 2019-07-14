Man dies after falling several floors in Ngee Ann City; police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man died after falling several stories inside Ngee Ann City on Sunday afternoon (July 14).

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 391 Orchard Road, the mall's address, at 2.07pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it was alerted to an incident at the same address.

The man was found lying motionless and was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the case of unnatural death.

The Straits Times understands that the hospital was on standby to receive him.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the man fell from the third floor to the basement two level.





Staff from the mall clean up the pool of blood outside the ActionCity store at the basement 2 level of Ngee Ann City on July 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Several members of the public had heard a loud sound and when they raised their heads, they saw a man plummet, Zaobao reported.

Mr Andi Adhyaksa, 20, told ST that he and his family were at Heavenly Wang, a restaurant near where the incident happened.

He heard a man scream briefly, followed by the sound of a hard object hitting the floor Seconds later, he heard two women screaming. They were later interviewed by the police who also moved the body, said the Indonesian student, who is here on holiday.

"The person fell near the escalator, and there was a big pool of blood where he fell," he said.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, told ST that she saw a pool of blood outside the ActionCity store at the basement two level of the mall.

Police were talking to three people seated on a bench outside the store, the eyewitness said.

A Ngee Ann City spokesman said that the mall's security personnel responded within minutes of the incident and assisted the injured man, before handing him over to police and SCDF when they arrived.

The mall is also assisting businesses and staff affected by the incident, he said, adding that there have been no other calls for assistance from shoppers.

"We regret that this incident has occurred in our mall and we would like to reassure all our staff and customers that their safety and security is also our top priority," the spokesman said.