Man dies, woman taken to hospital after accident involving car and van in Woodlands Road

The accident happened in Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road at around 4.30pm on Friday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Gabrielle Chan
SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead after a traffic accident in Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road on Friday afternoon.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a van at around 4.30pm on Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said SCDF.

The car driver, who was unconscious, died later, while the 61-year-old female van driver was conscious, said the police.

Photos from Lianhe Zaobao show a badly damaged silver car with a smashed windscreen and crumpled bonnet. The airbags in front seats were deployed. The right side of the van appears to be damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

