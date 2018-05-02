Man dies of injuries after wife found dead in Tampines estate

Minutes after several residents of Q Bay Residences in Tampines heard a commotion coming from a fifth-floor unit, a 35-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of her block yesterday at about 6am.

Her husband, also 35, was found seriously hurt with multiple wounds in their home. He was rushed to Changi General Hospital in a semi-conscious state with the hospital alerted to receive him, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

However, he later died of his injuries, a police spokesman said.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman had stabbed her husband after a fierce argument. But police would not confirm this and declined to say if a weapon has been found.

The couple had just moved into the estate in Tampines Street 86 about a year ago with a daughter of secondary school age, said a neighbour who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh. The resident, who lives across from the couple's unit, said the family kept to themselves.

Another resident who lives in the unit below the couple's said she was woken up by loud thumping noises coming from the unit above at about 5.30am.

HELPLINES

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444 Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours) Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children) Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, you can call SOS' 24-hour hotline on 1800-221-4444.

"It went on for five to 10 minutes, then it stopped. But I didn't hear any shouting," said the 37-year-old homemaker, who declined to be named. Her 12-year-old daughter in another room was also woken up by the noise, she said.

But a woman living on the same floor as the couple said she was woken up by a man shouting at about 6am.

She said she later overheard a man with a walkie-talkie walking outside the corridor: "Then I heard a man saying either, 'I could not control myself' or 'She could not control herself.'"

Mr Goh said he did not hear the fight, but saw some blood outside the couple's unit later that morning. "When I woke up at around 9am, I saw a lot of police outside the unit, and there was a bit of blood on the floor," he said.

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of dispute at the condominium at 5.55am.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of a block, and was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.