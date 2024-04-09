Man dies in suspected drowning in heated spa pool at Tampines condo

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old man died on April 8 after he allegedly drowned in a heated spa pool at a condominium in Tampines.

There was no foul play involved in the incident at the recently completed Treasure at Tampines, based on preliminary police investigations. In response to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokeswoman said they received a call at about 10.30am for a case of suspected drowning on April 8 at 25 Tampines Lane. The man’s body was retrieved from a swimming pool at the location, she added.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesperson said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital. The police spokeswoman added that he was unconscious at that time and died later in the hospital.

ST understands that the incident occurred in the onsen spa pool. Onsen is the Japanese word for hot spring, and such pools in Singapore usually have heated water.

News of the incident had spread on various Telegram groups on April 8. According to one Telegram user, the pool – said to have a depth of 0.9m – was closed after the incident and the water was drained out.

Treasure at Tampines was completed in 2023 and has 2,203 units.