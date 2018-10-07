Man dies in early morning accident along Upper Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man died after the vehicle he was in smashed into barricades and a tree along Upper Bukit Timah Road in the early hours of Sunday (Oct 7).

Another man, the driver, was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident, which occurred near Springdale Condominium, at around 1.30am.

The 28-year-old driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was extricated using hydraulic tools and taken conscious to National University Hospital.

The vehicle's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver has been arrested for causing death by negligent act, the police said. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

The Straits Times understands that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of his vehicle, which then mounted the centre divider before hitting a tree.

Photographs of the accident on social media show a mangled white vehicle on the centre divider of the road. More than a dozen SCDF personnel can be seen surrounding the vehicle as passers-by look on.