Man dies in accident involving two lorries on AYE, one driver arrested

SINGAPORE - One man died and another has been arrested after an accident between two lorries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) late on Friday night (Dec 14).

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway at 11.37pm.

A 29-year-old passenger was trapped in one of the lorries and was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools.

He was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Straits Times understands that both lorries had been changing lanes at the same time, when one of the lorries collided headfirst into the rear of the other.

The force of the impact sent the lorry in front crashing into a large road sign on the road shoulder.

A video uploaded to Facebook shows the front of the first lorry badly damaged, with the road sign bent from the crash.

Police said they arrested a male lorry driver, also 29, for causing death by negligent act.

ST understands that the driver and the deceased were both from the lorry at the rear, and that no one else was injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.