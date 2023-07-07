Man dies in accident along Upper Thomson Road; lorry driver arrested for careless driving

SINGAPORE – A 70-year-old man died after an accident occurred along Upper Thomson Road on Friday, and a 26-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. The accident involved a car, a bus, a lorry, and a van.

Another two people were assessed by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), but did not want to be taken to hospital.

Videos of the accident circulating on social media show at least three SCDF vehicles at the scene, blocking off four lanes on the five-lane road.

A white lorry, sporting visible damage to the right-hand side of its cabin, is stopped across the two rightmost lanes and positioned almost perpendicular to the road.

In front of the lorry is a black car with its top off, as SCDF officers stand around it with equipment that looks like cutting tools.

A dark grey van is stopped in the second lane ahead of all the vehicles, with its bonnet smashed in.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident caused a heavy traffic jam that persisted beyond 1.30pm.

The police were alerted to the accident along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at 10.05am on Friday. The SCDF was also alerted to the accident about five minutes later.

An emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was activated to provide medical assistance at the scene, said SCDF.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, a man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a car.

An SCDF paramedic then stabilised the man’s injuries, while rescuers freed the man’s legs from under the dashboard, using hydraulic rescue equipment to cut and remove the roof of the car in the process.

However, the man died after he was taken by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.