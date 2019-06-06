Man dies from head injuries after colliding with car in Jurong East

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old man died from serious head injuries after colliding with a car in Jurong East on Wednesday evening (June 5).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Jurong East Avenue 1, in the direction of Toh Guan Road, at about 8.45pm.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died.

Police added that the 56-year-old car driver is assisting in investigations.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday that the man flew about 50m after colliding with the car and suffered serious head injuries.

According to a witness, he was unconscious when he landed on the ground.

The accident resulted in traffic build-up along the road and several curious onlookers also gathered at the scene.

Related Story 83-year-old woman dies after accident involving three cars and a motorcycle in Jurong East

Two passers-by had tried to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the man, but he was unresponsive, Shin Min added.

The police are investigating the accident.