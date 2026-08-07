Man dies following traffic accident in Hougang

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A car that the 38-year-old man was in lies on its side at Hougang Avenue 6 and Avenue 10.

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man has died after a traffic accident in Hougang early in the morning of Aug 7.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at Hougang Avenue 6 towards Hougang Ave 10 at around 4.20am. A car is believed to have skidded on its own, according to the police.

The SCDF said a man was found trapped in the car when its officers arrived, and they used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man.

He was unconscious when taken to the Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photograph obtained by Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News shows a dark-coloured car lying on its side on the centre divider of a road, with debris surrounding it. Firefighters are seen next to the vehicle.

The number of traffic accidents with fatalities rose to 147 in 2025, compared with 139 the previous year. Correspondingly, the number of fatalities from such accidents has risen - 149 in 2025, as compared with 142 in 2024.