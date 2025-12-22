Man dies after Woodlands eatery scuffle; suspect faces charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, the suspect may face the maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine or caning.

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man is slated to be charged on Dec 23 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt after a 73-year-old man died following a scuffle in a foodcourt in Woodlands.

The police said they received calls for assistance at about 9.20pm on Dec 21 at a foodcourt at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6.

The 73-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene when they arrived, said the police, adding that he was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

The suspect was arrested on Dec 21.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim had got into a dispute with the suspect, which escalated into a scuffle.

