Man dies after Jurong East flat catches fire

Firefighters had to break into a ninth-floor flat at Block 236 Jurong

East Street 21 after it caught fire in the early hours of yesterday

morning.

The fire, which took five hours to fully extinguish, killed a

48-year-old occupant.

Another person who lived in the flat managed

to get out before the firefighters arrived, said the Singapore Civil

Defence Force.

Three residents in a neighbouring flat were rescued

by firefighters. Neighbours said the man and woman who lived in the

flat that caught fire were siblings

