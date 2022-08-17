Man dies after Jurong East flat catches fire

Firefighters had to break into a ninth-floor flat at Block 236 Jurong
East Street 21 after it caught fire in the early hours of yesterday
morning.
The fire, which took five hours to fully extinguish, killed a
48-year-old occupant.
Another person who lived in the flat managed
to get out before the firefighters arrived, said the Singapore Civil
Defence Force.
Three residents in a neighbouring flat were rescued
by firefighters. Neighbours said the man and woman who lived in the
flat that caught fire were siblings
SEE THE BIG STORY