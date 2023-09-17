Man dies after industrial accident at Cavenagh Road

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man died on Saturday following an industrial accident along Cavenagh Road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at 3 Mount Elizabeth - the address for Mount Elizabeth hospital - at 12.46pm on Saturday.

The man had sought medical attention due to a prior industrial accident along Cavenagh Road before Halifax Road, it added.

The man later died at the hospital. The police said that based on preliminary investigations they do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

A post on Facebook group Safety Watch - SG on Saturday said the accident happened during a lifting operation, with a comment indicating that it happened at a North-South Corridor (NSC) construction project.

The worker with construction contractor Leighton Asia had been struck by a gas cylinder cage while it was being lifted at the NSC N103 project, it said.

In a May 2018 press release, Leighton Asia said it had been awarded the NSC N103 project by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to provide design and construction works that include 640m of twin, three-lane vehicular tunnels and the underpinning of an existing expressway flyover, among other things.

A day earlier, LTA had said that a $553.8 million contract to build a section of the NSC tunnel between Kampong Java Road and Suffolk Walk has been awarded to a joint venture between Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited (Singapore Branch) and another firm, Yongnam Engineering & Construction.

The project in question is in the vicinity of Saturday’s industrial accident.

Work on the 21.5km NSC, which starts in Admiralty Road West and ends in East Coast Parkway near Republic Boulevard, started in 2018, and is on track to be completed from 2027 onwards.

The corridor consists of an 8.8km viaduct and 12.3km of underground road tunnels.

In July, authorities said the viaduct portion of the NSC from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue is targeted to open in 2027. The remaining road tunnels from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway will be ready in 2029, two years later than previously announced.

There have been at least 16 workplace deaths so far in 2023. The Straits Times has reached out to Leighton Asia, the Ministry of Manpower, and LTA about the accident.