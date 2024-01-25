Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tuas

A blue tent was seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The motorcycle is believed to have skidded. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim
Updated
31 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic after an accident in Tuas in the morning of Jan 24. 

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a male motorcyclist in Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 7.45am. 

The vehicle is believed to have skidded, added the police.

In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident, a blue tent is seen on the roadside grass verge next to a toppled motorcycle. The two leftmost lanes are cordoned off by police vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on AYE
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry in Ang Mo Kio

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top