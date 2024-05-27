Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Serangoon

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after his vehicle crashed on May 27 in Serangoon.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Lorong Chuan towards Serangoon Garden Way at about 6.20am. The motorcycle was believed to have skidded, they added.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident took place near a Caltex petrol kiosk on Lorong Chuan.

A photo taken by the Chinese-language daily shows a blue tent on a grass patch beside the road near the petrol kiosk. A red motorcycle can be seen parked by the curb.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, the police said.

They added that investigations are under way.

According to an annual statistics report released in February by the Traffic Police, 136 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2023, a nearly 26 per cent jump from 108 deaths in 2022.

The latest annual fatality figure is the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths.