Man dies after getting trapped under truck at construction site in Bedok; another man arrested

SINGAPORE - A man died after he was trapped under a concrete pump truck at a construction site.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at about 5.55pm on Friday (Sept 17), an SCDF spokesman said.

The incident happened at 1 Bedok North Street 2, which is the address of Bedok ActiveSG Stadium.

SCDF used lifting equipment to extricate the 37-year-old man from under the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About eight police vehicles were spotted along the road in the area.

A police spokesman said a 26-year-old man has been arrested for a negligent act causing death, and they are investigating.

The Straits Times understands that investigators from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) were also at the scene.

ST has contacted MOM for comment.